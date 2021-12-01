At least three students dead in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

At least three students were killed and six other people including a teacher were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

A massive response of police and emergency personnel followed the shooting, which was reported at Oxford High School, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, shortly before 1 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's office said. "The suspect fired multiple shots," Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene. "There's multiple victims. It's unfortunate I have to report that we have three deceased victims right now, who are believed to be students."

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was quickly taken into custody by sheriff's deputies without resistance after firing 15 to 20 shots with a semi-automatic handgun, McCabe said. "The whole thing lasted five minutes," McCabe said, praising the school for an orderly evacuation.

Officials said they believe the student acted alone. McCabe said law enforcement personnel were still searching the school, which was placed on lockdown when the shooting started.

President Joe Biden was told of the shooting by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in advance of a tour and remarks at a Minnesota technical college, Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called the shooting "horrific."

"As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence," Whitmer, a Democrat, said in a statement.

