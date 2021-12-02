Left Menu

Kerala's NORKA signs pact with German Federal Employment Agency

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 17:04 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI): Kerala's expatriate welfare agency, NORKA and the German Federal Employment Agency signed an MoU here on Thursday to provide job opportunities for Malayalee nurses in Germany.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said chances of recruitment in the health sector of the European country has been opened as a result of NORKA's relentless efforts to adapt to the changes in the global environment sector.

Tilted 'Triple Win', this is the first such government-level recruitment drive to Germany from India, he said in a Facebook post.

''It is considered to be the first step in exploiting the vast employment opportunities available in other European countries,'' Vijayan said.

Noting that there are large number of nursing vacancies in Germany post-COVID, he said over 25 lakh vacancies are expected to be generated in the health sector across the world. Observing that over 8,500 nurses graduate in Kerala every year, the CM said the present scheme would help the employers to recruit the best possible candidates. The German Consul General Achim Burkart arrived in the state to sign the MoU.

