MP: Labourer killed, two injured in hit-and-run accident in Seoni

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 02-12-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 19:01 IST
A 30-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured when they were hit by a speeding pick-up van in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place near the PWD rest house on Mandla-Nainpur Road, where the victims were standing on the side of the road after working in a house, an official said.

Ajay Janghela was killed, while two others were injured after a speeding van hit them, he said.

Angered by the incident, the other labourers present at the site staged a road blockade for nearly four hours demanding compensation, the official said.

The van driver fled the scene, but was later taken into custody by the police, Keolari police station in-charge M D Sonadia said.

The enraged labourers lifted the blockade after senior officials intervened in the matter, he said.

One of the injured labourers was referred to Jabalpur for treatment, while another one was admitted to Keolari civil hospital, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

