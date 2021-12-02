Man sentenced to 20 years for sodomising minor in Ajmer

A Special POCSO Court in Ajmer on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years’ imprisonment for sodomising a 12-year-old, police here said. Judge Rajesh Chandra Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Radhakishan alias Babu Bhai, for the crime committed a year back, he said. Ajmer Range Inspector General of Police S Sengathir in a statement said that on November 23 last year, the victim's father had lodged a report at the Clock Tower Police Station in Ajmer.

According to the complaint, the convict, a Gulkand maker, had taken the minor to a factory room and raped him there. Radhakishan was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of the complaint. A charge sheet was presented against him in the POCSO Court.

