Punjab Police seizes tiffin bomb, 4 hand grenades in Gurdaspur
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:30 IST
The police have seized a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said on Friday.
The recovery of the explosives from Salempur area comes two days after the police seized a kilogram of RDX from Dinanagar.
Further investigation is underway, they said.
