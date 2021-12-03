Left Menu

Punjab Police seizes tiffin bomb, 4 hand grenades in Gurdaspur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:30 IST
The police have seized a tiffin bomb and four hand grenades in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said on Friday.

The recovery of the explosives from Salempur area comes two days after the police seized a kilogram of RDX from Dinanagar.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

