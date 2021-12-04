Left Menu

ACB arrests revenue official while accepting bribe in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 00:09 IST
ACB arrests revenue official while accepting bribe in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a revenue official and a tout while accepting Rs 4,000 as bribe from a person for mutation of his land on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

The ACB received a complaint from a person who said that he purchased a plot of land in the Pooja Colony in Bantalab and got it registered from the competent authority and that he deposited Rs 1,000 for mutation of the land in the north tehsil office in Jammu, they said.

He alleged that Patwari Manish Charak demanded Rs 4,000 for the mutation of his land in his name, the officials said.

A case was registered, and the official and a tout, Ashif Choudhary, were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, they said.

A search was also conducted at the house of accused public servant, and further investigation in the case is going on, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021