Three teenage boys stab man over old rivalry
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:55 IST
A case of attempt to murder was registered against three teenage boys for allegedly trying to kill a 21-year-old man over an old rivalry at Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Sudama Nishad was stabbed in his heart with a sharp weapon on a cricket ground by the trio to avenge an old fight, an official said. Nishad was admitted to a hospital. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
