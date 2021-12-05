Three teenage boys stab man over old rivalry

A case of attempt to murder was registered against three teenage boys for allegedly trying to kill a 21-year-old man over an old rivalry at Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. Sudama Nishad was stabbed in his heart with a sharp weapon on a cricket ground by the trio to avenge an old fight, an official said. Nishad was admitted to a hospital. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

