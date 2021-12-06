Left Menu

Man jumps into river during video call in West Bengal

A 29-year-old man jumped into a river from a bridge during a video call in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the Raninagar BSF Camp area in Jalpaiguri town around Sunday midnight, they said.Dhiraj Prajapati, who jumped into the Tista river, is yet to be traced.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:04 IST
A 29-year-old man jumped into a river from a bridge during a video call in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at the Raninagar BSF Camp area in Jalpaiguri town around Sunday midnight, they said.

Dhiraj Prajapati, who jumped into the Tista river, is yet to be traced. He took the sudden step after a heated exchange with his girlfriend, his neighbour claimed.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

