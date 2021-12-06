Left Menu

EU condemns 'politically motivated' jailing of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-12-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 17:19 IST
The European Union's top diplomat condemned on Monday a jail term handed out to Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, saying it was a "politically motivated verdict". "The European Union reiterates its urgent calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the coup," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday a court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed San Suu Kyi for four years on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, said a source following proceedings.

