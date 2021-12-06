Left Menu

J-K: Active terrorist along with an associate arrested in Sopore

The security forces along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an active terrorist, Towfeeq Kaboo along with an associate Bilal Ahmad Kaloo in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the police on Monday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:53 IST
J-K: Active terrorist along with an associate arrested in Sopore
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The security forces along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an active terrorist, Towfeeq Kaboo along with an associate Bilal Ahmad Kaloo in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the police on Monday. "Acting on specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 52RR and 177Bn CRPF in the said area," said an official release.

As per the Police, during the search operation, the terrorist and his associate were challenged by the search party. They tried to escape from the spot but the alert search party apprehended them tactfully. "The active terrorist has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo son of Ghulam Rasool Kaboo resident of Kaboo Mohalla Arampora Sopore while as a terrorist associate has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kaloo son of Abdul Rahman Kaloo resident of Takiabal Sopore," read the official statement by Police.

Under relevant sections of the law, a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
4
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021