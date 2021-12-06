Bills getting passed without debate, Parl to soon become rubber stamp: Former HC judge

Former Madras High Court judge Krishnaswamy Chandru, the inspiration for Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim', on Monday voiced concern over the policies pursued by the Centre, as he cl that ''Parliament will soon become a rubber stamp for the government'' with bills getting passed without any debate.

The retired judge, instrumental behind several landmark verdicts involving caste-based discrimination and gender-related issues, was speaking at a discussion here organised by the Students Federation of India on the 29th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

''Parliament passes farm bills without discussion. Farmers erupt in protest. The government repeals the bills, again without discussion. There is no debate in Parliament on issues of people's interest, the crisis faced by the masses. The way things are moving, Parliament will soon turn into a rubber stamp for the government, if it has not already,'' he stated.

Without making any direct reference, he also said "Parliament will be run from Nagpur" one day.

Pointing out that the ''word socialism only exists on paper in present-day India'', the ex-judge said the current dispensation at the Centre was pursuing economic policies detrimental to the poor.

''In states like Tamil Nadu, observing December 6, condemning Babri demolition on this day is not allowed. This shows how the spirit of the Constitution is being violated.

''If the state of affairs continue to be so, India will be bankrupt in a few years,'' he claimed.

The former judge alleged that the ruling party in the country, instead of upholding secularism, was ''propagating a one-nation theory'' by harping on majoritarian politics.

''It was argued during the hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi case that matters of faith should get precedence. Does it mean the faith of majority! What about the faith of minority? Didn't we dream about a pluralistic republic where different faiths coexist? The Constitution safeguards the right to practice every faith. And the choice cannot be dictated by Delhi, Gujarat and Nagpur. ''Some people say in a southern state that eggs should not be included in midday meals as it will hurt sentiments. Whose sentiment are we talking about? Why should anyone dictate what should be eaten?'' he maintained.

The retired judge further rued that many vital cases, including the one on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), are pending before court. Talking about the legal drama, 'Jai Bhim', which has received widespread accolades, the former judge said the film has stressed on the fact that literacy can liberate people.

''Learn, educate and agitate. Literacy can be the answer to one's sufferings. 'Jai Bhim' has shown that India is one,'' he signed off.

