Army man dies after being hit by train in Mumbai; cops launch probe

A 31-year-old Army jawan, who was missing since last week, died after being hit by a train in Mumbai two days back, prompting the Government Railway Police to launch a probe into his death, a GRP official said on Tuesday.

Bhupendra Singh Omprakash Tokas, who was based in Ludhiana, had come to Mumbai for a technical course. He was hit by a train at around Sunday midnight while crossing the tracks between Mira Road and Dahisar stations, the official said. Personnel of the GRP took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

During a probe into the incident, police found the man left the Army premises at Navy Nagar in south Mumbai on November 30 without informing anyone. No one knows why he left the place, the official said, adding that his mobile phone was also later found switched off.

When he did not return, a missing person's complaint was filed at the Cuffe Parade police station. A team of the Western Railway's Vasai GRP is conducting a probe into the case and scanning the footage of CCTVs installed near the stations, where the man died, to get some clues, the official said.

''As of now, we have registered an accidental death report on the basis of primary information,'' he said.

The deceased belonged to Harsoli village in Alwar district of Rajasthan. He was married and has two daughters, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)