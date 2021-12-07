Left Menu

Army man dies after being hit by train in Mumbai; cops launch probe

A 31-year-old Army jawan, who was missing since last week, died after being hit by a train in Mumbai two days back, prompting the Government Railway Police to launch a probe into his death, a GRP official said on Tuesday.Bhupendra Singh Omprakash Tokas, who was based in Ludhiana, had come to Mumbai for a technical course.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 12:51 IST
Army man dies after being hit by train in Mumbai; cops launch probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old Army jawan, who was missing since last week, died after being hit by a train in Mumbai two days back, prompting the Government Railway Police to launch a probe into his death, a GRP official said on Tuesday.

Bhupendra Singh Omprakash Tokas, who was based in Ludhiana, had come to Mumbai for a technical course. He was hit by a train at around Sunday midnight while crossing the tracks between Mira Road and Dahisar stations, the official said. Personnel of the GRP took him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

During a probe into the incident, police found the man left the Army premises at Navy Nagar in south Mumbai on November 30 without informing anyone. No one knows why he left the place, the official said, adding that his mobile phone was also later found switched off.

When he did not return, a missing person's complaint was filed at the Cuffe Parade police station. A team of the Western Railway's Vasai GRP is conducting a probe into the case and scanning the footage of CCTVs installed near the stations, where the man died, to get some clues, the official said.

''As of now, we have registered an accidental death report on the basis of primary information,'' he said.

The deceased belonged to Harsoli village in Alwar district of Rajasthan. He was married and has two daughters, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021