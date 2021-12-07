Poland to introduce mandatory COVID jabs for some workers, says health minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland will introduce compulsory vaccinations for doctors, teachers and security service personnel, and will require staff in places like restaurants to check customers' COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the health minister said on Tuesday.
Also Read: Holders India face Poland in must-win match to keep title hopes alive in Junior Hockey WC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
Advertisement