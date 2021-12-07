Left Menu

Poland to introduce mandatory COVID jabs for some workers, says health minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:59 IST
  • Poland

Poland will introduce compulsory vaccinations for doctors, teachers and security service personnel, and will require staff in places like restaurants to check customers' COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the health minister said on Tuesday.

