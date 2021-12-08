Left Menu

At least 40 BMW cars charred in Navi Mumbai godown fire

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 10:59 IST
At least 40 BMW cars charred in Navi Mumbai godown fire
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 40 BMW cars were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a showroom cum godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, a Fire Brigade official said on Wednesday, adding that no casualty was reported. Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.

At least 40-45 BMW cars were totally charred in the fire which was brought under control at around 1 PM on Tuesday by ten fire engines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

