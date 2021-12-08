Left Menu

Bodies of woman, minor son found floating in well in MP's Balaghat

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Digdha village under the Tirodi police station limits, a police officer said on Wednesday.While the womans family members claimed that she and her son were murdered, her husband said she committed suicide by jumping into the well, Tirodi police station in-charge Chen Singh Uike said.

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 08-12-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 12:53 IST
Bodies of woman, minor son found floating in well in MP's Balaghat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were found floating in a village well in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Digdha village under the Tirodi police station limits, a police officer said on Wednesday.

''While the woman's family members claimed that she and her son were murdered, her husband said she committed suicide by jumping into the well,'' Tirodi police station in-charge Chen Singh Uike said. The deceased are identified as Shakuntala Bai and her 6-year-old son. Their bodies were found floating in the well located in the agriculture field of the village, he added. ''According to the woman's husband, she jumped into the well along with both sons. But the younger son, who is three-year-old, managed to come out of the well by climbing the steps,'' the police officer said citing the statement of the man. The bodies were fished out late on Tuesday night.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021