Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials crashes in TN
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-12-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 13:35 IST
An Army helicopter carrying about 3-4 senior officials including 'top' officers crashed near Coonoor in the nearby hilly Nilgiris district on Wednesday, police sources said.
The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, they said.
The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames. There was no immediate information on possible casualty or injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
