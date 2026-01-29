Left Menu

Odisha: Army jawan, who died on Republic Day, cremated in Nayagarh

People of Odishas Nayagarh on Thursday bid a tearful adieu to Jitu Behera, an Indian Army jawan from the district who died in Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day. Behera 31, a resident Anandapalli village, was serving in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, and died due to a suspected heart attack on January 26.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:28 IST
People of Odisha's Nayagarh on Thursday bid a tearful adieu to Jitu Behera, an Indian Army jawan from the district who died in Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day. Behera (31), a resident Anandapalli village, was serving in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, and died due to a suspected heart attack on January 26. His body was flown to Odisha on Wednesday. Draped in the tricolour, Behera's mortal remains were brought to his native place, and consigned to flames at the village crematorium, after a guard of honour by the Odisha Police. Nayagarh Collector Madhumita Rath, senior officers of the Odisha Police and the Army were present at the funeral. ''The government will provide all possible support to the family,'' Rath said. Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: ''I am deeply disturbed to learn of the untimely demise of Brave Soldier Jitu Behera from Anandapalli village in Nayagarh district, who was serving in Jammu-Kashmir. Losing a son from Odisha, who dedicated himself to the nation's security, is an irreparable loss for our state and country. ''His dedicated service and unparalleled patriotism in the Indian Army will forever remain a source of inspiration for the youth. In this hour of profound grief, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Jagannath for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.''

