Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant - TV Asahi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 15:28 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday.
The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported.
The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant.
