Gen Bipin Rawat dies in helicopter crash

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

''Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today,'' it said.

''With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,'' the IAF tweeted.

It said Group Captain Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)