French junior minister gets suspended six-month sentence for omitting to declare assets - BFM TV

A French court on Wednesday handed down a suspended six-month prison sentence to French Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Alan Griset for omitting to declare some assets, BFM TV reported on Wednesday. In October, prosecutors had asked Griset be sentenced to a 10-12 months suspended jail term, given a 30,000 euros fine, declared ineligible for three years and forbidden from holding a ministerial position.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A French court on Wednesday handed down a suspended six-month prison sentence to French Minister for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Alan Griset for omitting to declare some assets, BFM TV reported on Wednesday. Griset will also be ineligible for public office for three years, the judges ruled, according to the media report. In October, prosecutors had asked Griset be sentenced to a 10-12 months suspended jail term, given a 30,000 euros fine, declared ineligible for three years and forbidden from holding a ministerial position. Griset, 68, was summoned in court for "incomplete or false declaration" of his financial situation.

The minister had failed to declare "financial participations held in a share savings plan (PEA), as well as the associated cash account" for an amount of 171,000 euros. Griset has the right to appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

