AbbVie settles New York opioid case as trial winds down

AbbVie Inc has settled claims by New York and two of its counties that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in the state, on the day jurors were expected to hear closing arguments at the end of a five-month trial. Jayne Conroy, a lawyer for Suffolk County, disclosed the settlement in court on Wednesday, without revealing its terms.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

AbbVie Inc has settled claims by New York and two of its counties that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in the state, on the day jurors were expected to hear closing arguments at the end of a five-month trial.

Jayne Conroy, a lawyer for Suffolk County, disclosed the settlement in court on Wednesday, without revealing its terms. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd remains a defendant in the case, and closing arguments are expected to proceed later in the day. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

