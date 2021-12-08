Left Menu

MP: Bangle seller who was assaulted in Indore finally released from prison

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-12-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 23:31 IST
MP: Bangle seller who was assaulted in Indore finally released from prison
  • Country:
  • India

After spending over three months in jail, bangle seller Taslim Ali, who was beaten up by some people here for allegedly using a fake name, walked out of jail on Wednesday.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Ali (25), a resident of Uttar Pradesh who had been arrested following the assault for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl.

The high court ordered him to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one local surety of the like amount.

Ali's lawyers completed the bail formalities on Wednesday.

Central jail's superintendent Alka Sonkar said as per the orders of the high court, Ali was released from the prison.

A video showing some persons thrashing Ali in Govind Nagar area of Indore on August 22 had gone viral, causing outrage. Four people allegedly involved in thrashing him were arrested.

As per Ali's complaint, they asked for his name and started beating him on hearing his reply.

The next day, an FIR was registered against Ali himself for allegedly sexually harassing a girl while selling bangles in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021