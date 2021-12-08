MP: Bangle seller who was assaulted in Indore finally released from prison

After spending over three months in jail, bangle seller Taslim Ali, who was beaten up by some people here for allegedly using a fake name, walked out of jail on Wednesday.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Ali (25), a resident of Uttar Pradesh who had been arrested following the assault for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl.

The high court ordered him to furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one local surety of the like amount.

Ali's lawyers completed the bail formalities on Wednesday.

Central jail's superintendent Alka Sonkar said as per the orders of the high court, Ali was released from the prison.

A video showing some persons thrashing Ali in Govind Nagar area of Indore on August 22 had gone viral, causing outrage. Four people allegedly involved in thrashing him were arrested.

As per Ali's complaint, they asked for his name and started beating him on hearing his reply.

The next day, an FIR was registered against Ali himself for allegedly sexually harassing a girl while selling bangles in the area.

