Woman commits suicide
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling of her house in Kambal Wala Bag locality here, police said.
The incident happened on late Wednesday evening under New Mandi police station area.
The deceased Shashi was married to Adesh Kumar in 2014.
According to SHO Pankej Panth, the body has been sent for post mortem and investigations are on as to why she had taken the extreme step.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wala Bag
- Shashi
- SHO Pankej Panth
- New Mandi
- Adesh Kumar
- Kambal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women much more than their looks: Activists hit out at Shashi Tharoor's tweet
Shashi Tharoor led Parliamentary panel summons Facebook India officials over safeguarding citizen rights
Shashi Tharoor posts apology after flak over '...attractive' photo with women MPs
Protest by BJP MP's in Parliament provocative, rubs salt in wound: Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor steps down as Sansad TV show host in solidarity with suspended MPs