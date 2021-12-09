Left Menu

Woman commits suicide

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:03 IST
Woman commits suicide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling of her house in Kambal Wala Bag locality here, police said.

The incident happened on late Wednesday evening under New Mandi police station area.

The deceased Shashi was married to Adesh Kumar in 2014.

According to SHO Pankej Panth, the body has been sent for post mortem and investigations are on as to why she had taken the extreme step.

