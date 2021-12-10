Delhi: Low-intensity explosion in Rohini court, one injured

A low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag took place at the Rohini court complex on Thursday. Following the incident, the spot was cordoned off and the Forensic team and National Security Guard (NSG) team was called. The forensic team collected the debris from the spot and took it for examination.

Delhi Police registered a case and investigation is carried out by Special Cell. Prima facie, the explosion seemed to have occurred in a black colour bag which was found lying on spot, said Delhi Police.

No causality was reported in the incident. However, a court staff sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

