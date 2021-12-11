Left Menu

Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP town

An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in a raid at a house with arrest of seven people in Miranpur town here on Saturday, police said. During interrogation, the accused confessed using the raided house to manufacture arms and supplying them to others, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:57 IST
Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP town
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted in a raid at a house with arrest of seven people in Miranpur town here on Saturday, police said. In the bust 12 pistols and several other firearms were seized from the possession of the accused, they said. The accused were identified as Harsh, Ilal Ahmed, Mohd Kaif, Shivam, Ashu, Shan Mohammad, and Sameer, and a case was registered against them, they said. During interrogation, the accused confessed using the raided house to manufacture arms and supplying them to others, police said. PTI COR VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021