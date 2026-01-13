Black Box Appoints Sameer Batra as Chief Business Officer to Propel Global Expansion

Black Box has announced the appointment of Sameer Batra as the Chief Business Officer for its Global Systems Integration business segment, encompassing both India and international markets. This strategic move highlights Black Box's ambition to further penetrate these regions, fostering modernization and expansion of digital infrastructure.

These international arenas, including ANZ, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa, show robust development thanks to increasing AI, cloud computing, data center growth, networking, and cybersecurity demands. Black Box stands ready to aid in these expansions with comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

Bringing over three decades of IT services expertise, Sameer Batra takes on this pivotal role after leading growth strategies at Tech Mahindra and IBM. His leadership will focus on enhancing Black Box's goal of reinforcing digital infrastructure readiness, significantly benefiting partners and clients globally.

