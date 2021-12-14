Left Menu

Theft accused who escaped from Maha COVID-19 hospital held after 7 months

A theft case accused who escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital here in Maharashtra seven months back was traced to Silvassa in the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, police said on Tuesday.The accused, Rajkumar Bind, was arrested by police in Dombivli town the case of theft in May this year.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A theft case accused who escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital here in Maharashtra seven months back was traced to Silvassa in the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajkumar Bind, was arrested by police in Dombivli town the case of theft in May this year. Later, his test came out positive for coronavirus following which he was admitted to a COVID-19 hospital in Bhiwandi town.

He escaped from the facility on May 10, Shekar Bagde, senior police inspector at Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

An offence was registered against him under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.

After escaping, the accused kept changing his location frequently. Last week, the police got a tip-off that he was hiding in Silvassa, the official said.

A police team arrested him from on Sunday and brought him here, he said.

