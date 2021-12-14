BJP functionary says WB CM insulted national anthem at Mumbai event, approaches court

A BJP functionary on Tuesday approached a magistrate court seeking action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem at a public event in Mumbai.

Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta, in his application in Mazgaon metropolitan magistrate court, sought a direction to the Cuffe Parade police to file an FIR against Banerjee under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and IPC section 34. His application claimed Banerjee, during an event here on December 1, started singing the national anthem while being seated and then stood for two verses before stopping abruptly and leaving.

