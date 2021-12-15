Left Menu

Kerala reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths

A total of 3,377 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Tuesday.

15-12-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A total of 3,377 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Tuesday. As many as 4073 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. While 28 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 43,344.

At present, there are 35,410 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, India has recorded 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 571 days in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore (1,33,88,12,577). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

