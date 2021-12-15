Swedish prosecutor to release one of suspects held over Baltic Sea ship collision

A Swedish prosecutor said on Wednesday that one of the crew members held over a ship collision in the Baltic Sea, which killed at least one person, would be released from custody. The prosecutor said in a statement that the suspicions concerning the crew member of the Scot Carrier had weakened, though the Croatian national remained a suspect. The crew member was taken into custody suspected of gross marine intoxication.

A British crew member, held on several counts including gross causing of death through negligence, remained in custody, the prosecutor said.

