Tribal council in Tripura plans to raise own police force

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which comprises two-thirds of the state's territory, is planning to raise its own police force. Chairman of the tribal council Jagadish Debbarma said discussions should be held for at least 10 days in one or more sessions of the TTAADC before passing the ADC Police Bill. In 1994, the Congress-TUJS controlled ADC had passed a resolution in the council to raise its police force and the proposal was sent to the governor for his approval.

The governor had approved the Bill in 2007 but it was not ultimately implemented due to some technical reasons, Debbarma told PTI.

"After detailed discussions, the tribal council will prepare rules, which should be passed in the council. Once the rules are framed and passed, the ADC will be able to recruit police personnel", the veteran tribal leader said.

Debbarma claimed that the tribal population is declining in the TTAADC areas compared to what it was during its formation. "During the formation of the TTAADC in 1985, the total tribal population was 88 per cent and it has now declined to 84 per cent. On the other hand, the non-tribal population in the ADC areas has increased to 16 per cent from 14 per cent", Debbarma said.

The tribal population is facing threats due to unchecked migration of people from outside the tribal council areas, Debbarma said.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections in April this year, winning 18 of the 28 seats.

In the 30-member tribal council, elections are held in 28 seats.

Representatives for the remaining two seats are nominated by the governor on the advice of the state government.

The TTAADC area is home to tribals who constitute a third of the state's estimated 40 lakh population.

