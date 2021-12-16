Terrorist threat still "very high" in France - Interior Minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:29 IST
- Country:
- France
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday the terrorist threat was still "very high" in France.
Darmanin made the comments in an interview on France 2 television.
