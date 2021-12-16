Congress approves import ban targeting forced labour in China
The Biden administration announced new sanctions earlier in the day.The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.The United States says China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, forcing sterilisations and detaining them in large camps where they allegedly are compelled to work in factories.
- Country:
- United States
The Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill barring all imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labour.
The vote, by unanimous consent, is the latest US action aimed at punishing China for the mass detention and other rights abuses against the region's predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority. The Biden administration announced new sanctions earlier in the day.
The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.
The United States says China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, forcing sterilisations and detaining them in large camps where they allegedly are compelled to work in factories. China denies any abuses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
Dutch, US brands allegedly rely on forced labour from China's Xinjiang province: Report
To fight Omicron, Biden to add travel rules, make at-home COVID tests free
Russia says it hopes Putin-Biden summit will take place in coming days - Ifax
Airbnb hosts China's Xinjiang rentals on land owned by sanctioned group