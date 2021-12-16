Congress approves import ban targeting forced labour in China

The Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill barring all imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labour.

The vote, by unanimous consent, is the latest US action aimed at punishing China for the mass detention and other rights abuses against the region's predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority. The Biden administration announced new sanctions earlier in the day.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.

The United States says China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, forcing sterilisations and detaining them in large camps where they allegedly are compelled to work in factories. China denies any abuses.

