Army: Israeli killed in shooting near West Bank settlement

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 00:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Palestinian militants on Thursday opened fire near a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank, killing at least one Israeli, according to the country's defence minister.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences and said Israeli security forces “will get their hands on the terrorists”.

The Israeli military said it was treating other people wounded in the shooting and searching for the attackers.

It said the shooting took place near the settlement of Homesh, in the northern West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

