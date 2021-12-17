Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Vatakara Taluk office building, several records gutted

Several important documents were destroyed after a major fire broke out at the Taluk office in nearby Vatakara in the early hours on Friday, official sources said.Fire engines from Nadapuram, Vatakara and Perambra were called into action to control the blaze, but the office has almost been completely gutted in the flame, they said.The roof of the renovated old building collapsed in the fire, sources said.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:00 IST
Several important documents were destroyed after a major fire broke out at the Taluk office in nearby Vatakara in the early hours on Friday, official sources said.

Fire engines from Nadapuram, Vatakara and Perambra were called into action to control the blaze, but the office has almost been completely gutted in the flame, they said.

The roof of the renovated old building collapsed in the fire, sources said. A team of police personnel have also been deployed for fire fighting.

Located in the heart of Vatakara town adjacent to the district court complex and other state government offices, most of the files and properties at the Taluk office have been destroyed in the fire, sources said.

The fire was noticed in the early hours of the morning. The documents that were gutted in the fire will be ascertained later, they added.

