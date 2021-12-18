Left Menu

1 killed and 10 injured in blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least one person was killed and 10 others, including women and a child were injured seriously when a powerful blast tore through the busy Kandhari Bazar in Quetta on Saturday, according to media reports.

The blast occurred when an explosive device that was fitted on a motorcycle went off, the Counter Terrorism Department official said.

Quetta’s Civil Hospital spokesperson Wasim Baig confirmed the death of one person and said 10 others who were hospitalised were injured, The Dawn newspaper reported.

The injured include women and a child, Geo News reported.

The Counter Terrorism Department official confirmed that many vehicles were also damaged in the blast.

Security officials have cordoned off the area, and a massive operation has been launched to collect evidence, the report said.

No terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the attack and issued immediate directives to provide medical treatment to the injured.

