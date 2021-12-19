Left Menu

12 killed in land dispute in western Guatemala - authorities

Guatemalan authorities said on Saturday that 12 people were killed in the village of Chiquix, 155 kms (96 miles) east of the capital, where a long-running land dispute has sparked conflicts between the residents of two municipalities. The land dispute, which dates back more than 100 years, has pitted residents of the Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán municipalities against each other.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 19-12-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 09:47 IST
12 killed in land dispute in western Guatemala - authorities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Guatemalan authorities said on Saturday that 12 people were killed in the village of Chiquix, 155 kms (96 miles) east of the capital, where a long-running land dispute has sparked conflicts between the residents of two municipalities. The victims include women and three children, authorities said. One police officer was also killed during the armed confrontation, while two more were wounded.

Guatemala's National Police said in a statement that it was engaging leaders of the two communities in efforts to prevent future violence. The office of the Human Rights Ombudsman also recommended beefing up the police presence in the area. The land dispute, which dates back more than 100 years, has pitted residents of the Nahualá and Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán municipalities against each other.

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021