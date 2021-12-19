Left Menu

Restrain Kudumbasree units from carrying out animal birth control: HC to Kerala govt

The Kerala High Court has directed the LDF government to immediately restrain Kudumbasree units from performing animal birth control ABC procedures in the state as none of their personnel are qualified for carrying out such activities. The direction was issued after the court was informed that in many districts of the state, ABC procedures were being carried out by members of the Kudumbasree.

The Kerala High Court has directed the LDF government to immediately restrain Kudumbasree units from performing animal birth control (ABC) procedures in the state as none of their personnel are qualified for carrying out such activities. Another reason cited by the high court was the non-recognition of the organization by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for carrying out ABC procedures. A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and P Gopinath issued the direction to the Secretary of the Agricultural Animal Husbandry (F) Department who was asked to issue the necessary instructions within a week.

The order came while hearing a PIL initiated by the court on its own in the wake of the gruesome killing of a dog named Bruno. It was tied up and beaten to death by some people on the Adimalathura beach on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram. The direction was issued after the court was informed that in many districts of the state, ABC procedures were being carried out by members of the Kudumbasree.

