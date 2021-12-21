Left Menu

Texas health officials record first death related to Omicron variant -ABC News

Updated: 21-12-2021 05:49 IST
Health officials in Texas announced on Monday the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, ABC News reported citing Harris County health officials.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the U.S., the report https://abcn.ws/3E9eEw0 added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

