Texas health officials record first death related to Omicron variant -ABC News

Health officials in Texas announced on Monday the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, ABC News reported citing Harris County health officials.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the U.S., the report https://abcn.ws/3E9eEw0 added.

