BRIEF-AstraZeneca Plc Says Ultomiris Accepted For FDA Priority Review For gMG

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ULTOMIRIS ACCEPTED FOR FDA PRIORITY REVIEW FOR GMG

* ASTRAZENECA - ULTOMIRIS REGULATORY SUBMISSION ACCEPTED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW IN US FOR ADULTS WITH GENERALISED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS

* ASTRAZENECA - SUBMISSION BASED ON POSITIVE PHASE III TRIAL IN WHICH ULTOMIRIS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED FUNCTIONAL ACTIVITIES * ASTRAZENECA - FDA SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE DURING Q2 OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

