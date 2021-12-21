Blast at village tea shop in Kerala; Six injured

A man's palm was cut off and five others were injured in a blast in a village tea shop at Anicadu in this district on Tuesday, police said.

Two men were rushed to the government medical college in Kottayam, while the others were admitted to nearby hospitals here, they said.

The tea shop seemed almost destroyed with its furniture and other articles shattered in the sudden explosion. ''None of the injuries are critical, but a person's palm was severely damaged in the blast. A portion of the palm was spotted in the destroyed shop,'' a police officer told PTI.

He also said the exact cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

Television channels, quoting local people, said the explosion of a chemical substance used for blasting rocks, kept in a nearby home, might have been the cause of the incident.

However, police said it could be confirmed only after a detailed probe and scientific investigation.

