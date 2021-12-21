Water from Hidkal dam to be released for Khariff season

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Tuesday said water from the Hidkal dam will be released to Ghataprabha right and left bank canals for the year 2021-22, during the khariff season.

In a statement, Karjol said the water from Hidkal dam, with an availability of is 38.85 TMC, released to Ghataprabha left and right bank canals from December 18 will continue till January 7 for a period of 20 days from Chikkodi branch canal.

Later, from January 22 to February 11 and from February 26 to March 18 water would be released as per the decision of the Irrigation consultative Committee, he said.

Karjol noted that 1.702 TMC water will be reserved for drinking purpose for Belgaum, Hukkeri and Sankeshwar towns whereas five TMC water has been earmarked for Mudhol and Bagalkot towns during the months of April and May.

"Similarly, one TMC water would be provided to Chinchali Mayamandira Jathre (Fair)." He said the meeting reviewed the report of the Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) of Ghataprabha project.

The Khariff season for the year 2021-22 has commenced in a total area of 1,27,301 hectares.

According to Karjol, Gokak, Hukkeri, Raibagh, Moodalagi, Athani, Chikkodi Taluks of Belagavi district and the Jamkhandi, Rabakavi-Banahatti, Mudhol, Bilagi Taluks of Bagalkot district are going to be immensely benefitted.

He appealed to the farmers to ensure judicious spending of water for optimum utilisation without wasting water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)