Child sexually assaulted by man in central Delhi

A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a marriage function in central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday, they said. According to police, the victim told her parents about the incident who later informed police. The victim gave a statement in front of a doctor and counsellor that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown person during a wedding function, following which a case has been registered, a senior police officer said. The medical examination of the girl was conducted and she is said to be stable, police said.

During investigation, police arrested the accused who was identified as Naresh Chandra (38), a battery rickshaw driver, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. The accused has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

