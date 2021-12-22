Left Menu

Odisha govt orders probe into Sambalpur factory fire

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:28 IST
Odisha govt orders probe into Sambalpur factory fire
The Odisha government has ordered a probe into the fire incident at a chewing tobacco-manufacturing unit in Sambalpur district two days ago, in which at least 28 people suffered severe burn injuries, an official said on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Susanta Singh said that the district collector has been instructed to form a team to inquire the matter and submit a report.

''Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the fire,'' Singh said.

At least 28 people suffered severe burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a gutkha factory at Pardhiapali on Monday.

The Directorate Factories and Boilers had issued a notice to the factory on Tuesday to stop operation after it was found that the unit was running without hydrant pipelines.

An investigation revealed that the workers were working in a closed chamber when the incident took place.

A case has been lodged against factory owner Vaibabh Pandey and the management under the Indian Penal Code for negligence and endangering life, police said.

