Biden aide Sullivan says Iran nuclear diplomacy may be exhausted in weeks
The United States and its partners are discussing time frames for nuclear diplomacy with Iran, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday, adding that current efforts to achieve a new nuclear deal may be exhausted within weeks.
"We're not circling a date on the calendar in public, but I can tell you that behind closed doors we are talking about time frames and they are not long," he told reporters during a visit to Israel.
Asked to elaborate on the time frame, Sullivan said: "Weeks." (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
