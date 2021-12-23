Maha: Man on the run in attempt to murder case held after over two years

A 60-year-old man from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, who had been on the run since more than last two years after attempted murder of his estranged wife and step-daughter, has been arrested, police said on Thursday. The man, Ashok Yadav, who lived in Sakeshwar Nagar area of Nalasopara, was arrested on Wednesday by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police, they said.

On October 10, 2019, the accused had gone to the house where the two victims lived. He demanded money from them and insisted that they should allow him to stay with them, which they refused, senior inspector Vilas Supe said.

After that, Yadav abused his estranged wife and step-daughter and later attacked them with a knife before fleeing from the spot. The two victims suffered injuries in the incident, he added. An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult) was registered against him at Nalasopara police station. However, the accused was on the run since that time. ''Acting on a tip-off that the accused was to visit Nalasopara, the police laid a trap and nabbed him. Further investigation is on,'' Supe said.

