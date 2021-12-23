Left Menu

TN CM launches campaign to revive pollution-free cloth bag

The state government had enforced a ban on the production, use, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of 14 types of plastics with effect from January 1, 2019.Launching the campaign at the Kalaivanar Arangam here, the Chief Minister called for complete elimination of plastic bags which have become a major challenge to the environment. But the yellow cloth bags are environment-friendly and ideal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:04 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched an environment-friendly initiative - Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam - reviving the yellow coloured cloth bag that was an integral part of daily life in the past.

This awareness campaign on using 'yellow' cloth bag or 'manjapai' as it is called in Tamil, is aimed at encouraging the people to return to the use of this eco-friendly bag and discard the plastic bags.

Traditionally the manjapais were used for shopping, carrying books, ration and even cash. The state government had enforced a ban on the production, use, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of 14 types of plastics with effect from January 1, 2019.

Launching the campaign at the Kalaivanar Arangam here, the Chief Minister called for complete elimination of plastic bags which have become a major challenge to the environment. "But the yellow cloth bags are environment-friendly and ideal. Plastics are harmful to the environment and also to our health." he said.

He gave away yellow bags to students, self-help group (SHG) members, policemen and government officials at the function in which Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, Rural Development Minister K R Periyakaruppan, DMK leader and MP Dayanidhi Maran and senior officials including principal secretary to environment, climate change and forests Supriya Sahu, chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board A Udhayan, and German Con Gen in Chennai Karin Christina Maria Stoll, participated.

