UK foreign minister speaks with U.S. counterpart on Russia/Ukraine

Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine. Truss said on Twitter they agreed that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have severe consequences.

They also agreed that NATO and the G7 are united in supporting Ukraine and that Russia needs to engage in talks that respect sovereignty. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of NATO threatens Russia and has contravened assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

