Jehanabad arms recovery case: NIA files chargesheet against five people

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five people in the Jehanabad arms recovery case. NIA filed the chargesheet against the accused in Patna court under charges of various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, sections 4, 5 and 6 of Explosive Substances Act, sections 25 (1A), 25 (1AA), 25(1B) (a), 26 and 35 of Arms Act and section 17 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Those named in the chargesheet are Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal, Sanjay Singh, Prem Raj, Rakesh Kumar and Mohd. Badruddin. The case pertains to the recovery and seizure of arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from the accused persons. The case was originally registered on March 31 this year in Jehanabad district and the NIA had re-registered the case on June 17.

The investigation team has established that the accused Parshu Ram Singh, an active member of the CPI (Maoist) was associated with the top Naxal commander Arvindji alias Dev Kumar (now deceased). Parshu was responsible for the fabrication of improvised hand grenades and their transportation along with other arms and ammunition to Jharkhand-based Maoist Commanders for the furtherance of terrorist activities, said the NIA.

Parshu used his garage at Danapur for the aforesaid purpose. Mohd. Badruddin was the fabricator to the grenades and the entire module was supported by the other accused persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)