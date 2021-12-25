Panel probing allegations against Anil Deshmukh makes COVID test mandatory
- Country:
- India
The Justice K U Chandiwal commission which is conducting inquiry into corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday made RT-PCR test mandatory for everyone attending its hearings here.
A negative COVID-19 report will be held valid for 15 days, it said.
''It is for the safety of everybody, yours, mine,'' Justice Chandiwal said.
The commission, set up to probe corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, was to examine ACP Sanjay Patil on Friday.
His lawyer sought adjournment saying ACP Patil's wife was unwell, so he could not attend.
The next hearing will be held on January 4.
Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has denied the charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli duped of over Rs 1 lakh in KYC fraud
25 cases of Omicron variant reported in India; nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, one in Delhi: Govt.
Of 7 Omicron cases in Pune, 5 tested negative, others stable: Maharashtra Dy CM
Instances of fake Covid vaccines, inoculation camps reported from UP, Maharashtra, Bengal: Govt
SC to hear plea of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs against suspension on December 14