Left Menu

Panel probing allegations against Anil Deshmukh makes COVID test mandatory

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:08 IST
Panel probing allegations against Anil Deshmukh makes COVID test mandatory
  • Country:
  • India

The Justice K U Chandiwal commission which is conducting inquiry into corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday made RT-PCR test mandatory for everyone attending its hearings here.

A negative COVID-19 report will be held valid for 15 days, it said.

''It is for the safety of everybody, yours, mine,'' Justice Chandiwal said.

The commission, set up to probe corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, was to examine ACP Sanjay Patil on Friday.

His lawyer sought adjournment saying ACP Patil's wife was unwell, so he could not attend.

The next hearing will be held on January 4.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has denied the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021