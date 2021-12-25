Panel probing allegations against Anil Deshmukh makes COVID test mandatory

The Justice K U Chandiwal commission which is conducting inquiry into corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday made RT-PCR test mandatory for everyone attending its hearings here.

A negative COVID-19 report will be held valid for 15 days, it said.

''It is for the safety of everybody, yours, mine,'' Justice Chandiwal said.

The commission, set up to probe corruption allegations leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh, was to examine ACP Sanjay Patil on Friday.

His lawyer sought adjournment saying ACP Patil's wife was unwell, so he could not attend.

The next hearing will be held on January 4.

Singh, who was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in the city. Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has denied the charges.

